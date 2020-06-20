Video – Watch the moving tribute for #BLM from Brighton and Arsenal players

There is an ongoing campaign for Premier League teams to show their support for the BlackLivesMatter campaign, and the Brighton and Arsenal players made a moving tribute before today’s game, and it was the quietest silence I have ever heard at a football match.

Of course, all the players have BlackLivesMatter written on their shirts instead of their names, and it is appropriate with so many black players in the team that we should all respect each other.

Sit back and enjoy a bit of silence for change…. (From DAZN)

A powerful moment before kickoff between Arsenal and Brighton. pic.twitter.com/WZ4XVBgUam — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) June 20, 2020