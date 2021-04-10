Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Watch these incredible skills from Balogun in training

Now that Arsenal have been given a massive boost with the news that Falorin Balogun is set to sign a new Arsenal contract in the coming week, and now new footage has emerged of Balogun in shooting practise against Maty Ryan in training.

He is obvious full of tricks and flicks and as we have seen the few times we’ve seen him playing with the first team, he has the supreme confidence to carry them off as well.

So have a look at this short video of what we can hope to expect when he finally becomes a regular in the Gunners first team…

Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Phil says:
    April 10, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    I love the confidence this kid seems to have. Lacazette is off so he and Martinelli will both get game time next season for sure, but expect a replacement for Lacazette

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs