Video – Watch these incredible skills from Balogun in training

Now that Arsenal have been given a massive boost with the news that Falorin Balogun is set to sign a new Arsenal contract in the coming week, and now new footage has emerged of Balogun in shooting practise against Maty Ryan in training.

He is obvious full of tricks and flicks and as we have seen the few times we’ve seen him playing with the first team, he has the supreme confidence to carry them off as well.

So have a look at this short video of what we can hope to expect when he finally becomes a regular in the Gunners first team…