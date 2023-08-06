Video – Watch Trossard last minute deflected equaliser v Man City

It looked all over but you can never count this Arsenal side out and yes, it was very lucky, but Leandro Trossard came up with the goods with a last-minute deflected shot to equalise against the League Champions and take the Community Shield to penalties.

It was a game of ebb and flow and Arsenal had their chances but in all fairness, a draw after 90 minutes is probably a fair result.

Watch the video below, you will enjoy it, Mikel Arteta certainly did.