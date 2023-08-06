Video – Watch Trossard last minute deflected equaliser v Man City

It looked all over but you can never count this Arsenal side out and yes, it was very lucky, but Leandro Trossard came up with the goods with a last-minute deflected shot to equalise against the League Champions and take the Community Shield to penalties.
It was a game of ebb and flow and Arsenal had their chances but in all fairness, a draw after 90 minutes is probably a fair result.
Watch the video below, you will enjoy it, Mikel Arteta certainly did.
El fútbol ingles es… CINE: en el minuto 101, Trossard definió, la pelota se desvió y se metió, para el 1-1 del Arsenal contra el City en la #CommunityShield.
📺 Mirá el partido por #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/EBjHIdToGM
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 6, 2023
GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Man City (Trossard) #ARSMCI #CommunityShield
pic.twitter.com/xe1m0LJVjV
— The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) August 6, 2023
I really believe that Ramsdale needs to release the ball faster.
Overall it was a good performance.
Havertz can be used in that position. He needs to press more though.
I really like Trossard, we are lucky that he will be coming off the bench many times this season.