Video – Watch Trossard makes an immediate impact against Villa

Leandro Trossard took just one minute after coming on as a substitute to put Arsenal ahead against Aston Villa.

It is fair to say that Arsenal had been below par for much of the game. Villa really should have been a couple of goals up, but a brilliant save from David Raya and a terrible miss from Ollie Watkins kept the game level.

That was until Trossard came on. Watch the video below to see how clinical the Belgian was.

Leandro Trossard’s first TOUCH of the game for Arsenal 🔥🔴 pic.twitter.com/5CSdbVi4aD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024