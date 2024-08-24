Video – Watch Trossard makes an immediate impact against Villa

Leandro Trossard took just one minute after coming on as a substitute to put Arsenal ahead against Aston Villa.
It is fair to say that Arsenal had been below par for much of the game. Villa really should have been a couple of goals up, but a brilliant save from David Raya and a terrible miss from Ollie Watkins kept the game level.
That was until Trossard came on. Watch the video below to see how clinical the Belgian was.
Leandro Trossard’s first TOUCH of the game for Arsenal 🔥🔴 pic.twitter.com/5CSdbVi4aD
William Saliba demanding Leandro Trossard to do his celebration. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/G3sgCFrdtN
My Super Sub anytime. I appreciate Trossard’s role in the team, gives us more points off the bench from the wings when opposing fullbacks are exhausted than when he starts from the wings. I see him more as a central player, a hole player, if he is to start, it has to be ahead of Kia down the middle.
Trossard’s body language was interesting after scoring. Looked a bit “un-bothered” maybe?
It seems strange to sub him in for Martinelli – logic says play Trossard to start then Martinelli ‘s speed against more tired defenders. But what do I know? lol
Hard to argue with results.