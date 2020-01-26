Video – Watch William Saliba in one on one training session

Claude Puel goes personal and takes William Saliba on a one-on-one training session.
William Saliba might return to Arsenal a better player next season thanks to some good work by Saint Etienne manager, Claude Puel.
The young defender has struggled with injuries this season but he has obvious potential and that is what prompted Arsenal to sign him last summer.
This twitter post shows the young defender being drilled by Puel, formerly of Leicester City.
Claude #Puel le formateur. Comme à chaque fin d’entraînement, il prend du temps pour travailler en tête à tête avec ses jeunes. C’était au tour de William #Saliba aujourd’hui, resté près de 30 minutes sur le terrain pour travailler les 1vs1. Et le coach donne de sa personne #ASSE pic.twitter.com/u1s8xcT2dS
— Macky Diong (@MackyDIONG) January 22, 2020
Puel takes time after every training session to have a one on ones with one of his young players.
This was Saliba’s turn and the manager is seen helping him defend better in certain situations.
Saliba is expected to become a key member of Arsenal’s first team next season when he returns from his season-long loan to the French side.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
I hope he comes here injury free and stays like that 💗.
BUT in reality, if he’s struggled with injuries over there, he isn’t going to get much relief over here
1. Arsenal are known for injuries and we haven’t got the greatest medical/rehabilitation team
2. The Premier League is faster and more Physical than the Ligue 1
But again I hope he excels here at Arsenal. Looking forward to next season to see if he improves us
So Pablo Marí and Saliba might be our starting CB’s next season.
Luiz and Holding for cup games.
Mustafi will certainly be sold by the summer.