Video – Watch Wrighty go mad over Saka’s goal against Chelsea

Of all Arsenal’s legends, our ex-superstriker Ian Wright has always stodd out as a Real Gooner, and obviously cares passionately about the club.
I’m sure he hasn’t been too happy lately watching his beloved Gunners drop down the table, but he could not contain his untold joy after watching Bukayo Saka scoring our third goal against Chelsea.
Watch the reaction of a True Gooner…
I love wrighty man. Such a genuine person. pic.twitter.com/1AD0QAMWbD
— Lord Gabi (@LordGabi5) December 26, 2020
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
I love his energy. I wish we win our next 5 matches. we need to move up the table quickly. COYG.
Love it 😍😍😍 Love Wrighty