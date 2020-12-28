Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Watch Wrighty go mad over Saka’s goal against Chelsea

Of all Arsenal’s legends, our ex-superstriker Ian Wright has always stodd out as a Real Gooner, and obviously cares passionately about the club.

I’m sure he hasn’t been too happy lately watching his beloved Gunners drop down the table, but he could not contain his untold joy after watching Bukayo Saka scoring our third goal against Chelsea.

Watch the reaction of a True Gooner…

  1. Skills1000 says:
    December 28, 2020 at 10:50 am

    I love his energy. I wish we win our next 5 matches. we need to move up the table quickly. COYG.

  2. Sue says:
    December 28, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Love it 😍😍😍 Love Wrighty

