Video: Watford fire themselves into contention but more goals needed

Watford have scored their second goal of the game thanks to former player Danny Welbeck, and they may well have a chance to escape relegation after all.

The Hornets will still need another goal to stand any chance of survival, although they would also need Bournemouth and Aston Villa to both concede also, but having clawed themselves back from a three-goal deficit,they could well be coming.

Arsenal will still be chasing goals too, with Aubameyang hoping to get a 23rd goal of the campaign to draw level with Jamie Vardy as they battle for the Golden Boot, and that could open things up at either end of the pitch.

Wait just a second! Welbeck has Watford within striking distance again as they try to avoid relegation!#MyPLSummer | @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/ZbLlAobPO1 — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 26, 2020

Is there still time for a fightback?

Patrick