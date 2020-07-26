Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Watford fire themselves into the game to give fans hope of second-half resurgence

Troy Deeney has given his side hope of a miraculous recovery mission, although with his side still trailing by two goals, they will need a major revival come the second half.

His goal will see his side go into the break with a boost, but they will need to show true fight to come back from the 3-1 deficit they find themselves in, with Villa still sitting at 0-0 with West Ham.

The Hornets will need to win the second-half 3-0 should the score at Villa Park remain the same, but we have seen some craziness on the last day of the season previously and I wouldn’t rule out some more madness.

Will the Hornets bring their ‘Cojones’ in the second half?

Patrick

