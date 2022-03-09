Video – Watford v Arsenal Benchcam (including Arteta’s pre-assist)

It was certainly a madly exciting match to watch at Watford, from the disallowed goal in the first minute, right up to the nervewracking last 10 minutes after Sissoko cut Arsenal’s lead back to one-goal again, after cruising up to this point.

Watch all of Arteta’s reactions during the game, the celebrations (he even gives Roy Hodgon a hug at one point!) and the downside each time Watford scored.

And most memorably, watch how quickly Arteta ran to catch the ball and give it to Saka that ended up with us scoring the Third goal.

The benchcam is just as exciting as watching the game!

Enjoy!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s not as happy as usual after Watford win –