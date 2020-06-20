Video – “we don’t compete” Arteta tells it straight about why Arsenal lost to Brighton

A very unhappy looking Mikel Arteta may not have done a Jose Mourinho and thrown his players under the bus but he made it clear what cost Arsenal today against Brighton.

The Gunners took the lead through Nicolas Pepe and were on course for the win but a host of missed chances and sloppy defending cost the team once again.

Arteta also gave his view on Neal Maupay and Bernd Leno and whether the Brighton man was responsible for the German’s injury.

Watch the video from the BT Sports Twitter account, it is interesting.

"We have to try to lift the players. A lot of things they've done really well but we don't compete at this level. You cannot give the goals that we give away." Mikel Arteta sums up his feelings following Arsenal's late defeat to Brighton… 🎙 @lynseyhipgrave1 #PLReturns pic.twitter.com/XfpO7fwmWl — The Premier League is BACK on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 20, 2020