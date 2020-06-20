Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – “we don’t compete” Arteta tells it straight about why Arsenal lost to Brighton

A very unhappy looking Mikel Arteta may not have done a Jose Mourinho and thrown his players under the bus but he made it clear what cost Arsenal today against Brighton.

The Gunners took the lead through Nicolas Pepe and were on course for the win but a host of missed chances and sloppy defending cost the team once again.

Arteta also gave his view on Neal Maupay and Bernd Leno and whether the Brighton man was responsible for the German’s injury.

Watch the video from the BT Sports Twitter account, it is interesting.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs