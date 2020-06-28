Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – “We just need a little time” Arteta gives his post match reaction to FA Cup win

It is now two wins from two and Arsenal find themselves in the FA Cup semi-finals. Not bad for a team that was supposedly in meltdown just a week ago.

It was not the best performance today but Mikel Arteta gives his explanation and what he is trying to achieve with this young Arsenal side.

Arteta speaks in glowing terms about Sheffield United and of course the reaction from the team following the late equaliser from the Blades.

Arteta also mentioned the process and that they need a little time.

