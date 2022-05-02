Video – West Ham v Arsenal Highlights – Holding and Gabriel come good

Arsenal faced another must-win game at West Ham yesterday after Tottenham had won against Leicester, and like most London Derbies is was not an easy win by any stretch.
In the end it was our two centrebacks Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes that gave us the points, with the former scoring his first ever goal after six years with the Gunners.
this hardfought win keeps us slightly ahead in the race for the Top Four, with the North London Derby coming up in a couple of weeks, but first of all we have another tough game against Leeds coming up…
COYG!
Official Arsenal Highlights….
And this is DAZN’s version in Spanish…
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the teams “character”
https://t.co/OJ6scgbUB5
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
We could’ve done better!!! mental goals by the way.
We are almost there and only need to remain focused and determined. If we are able to win our match against Leeds United and hopefully pray Liverpool beat Tottenham, we are five points ahead of Tottenham and who said we cannot beat Tottenham at White Lane park? If we able to achieve this, Arsenal are already playing in champion’s league come next season by God’s grace.
We are now firmly in the driver’s seat, but our eyes should be dead focus on the prize.
Pool will beat Spuds all day at Anfield, our focus is to be ready for Leeds as this game will be tricky, it won’t be goalless