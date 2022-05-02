Video – West Ham v Arsenal Highlights – Holding and Gabriel come good

Arsenal faced another must-win game at West Ham yesterday after Tottenham had won against Leicester, and like most London Derbies is was not an easy win by any stretch.

In the end it was our two centrebacks Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes that gave us the points, with the former scoring his first ever goal after six years with the Gunners.

this hardfought win keeps us slightly ahead in the race for the Top Four, with the North London Derby coming up in a couple of weeks, but first of all we have another tough game against Leeds coming up…

COYG!

Official Arsenal Highlights….

And this is DAZN’s version in Spanish…

