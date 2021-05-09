Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – What a free kick from Willian for his first ever Arsenal goal

At last Arsenal have finally made sure of the three points against a relegated West Brom side, but it must have cheered up Willian who has scored his first goal for Arsenal at last.

I thought Pepe was ready to strike it, but it was all a ruse that allowed our Brazilian to cheer up Gooners, probably for the first time since he joined us.

The first of many, we hope!

  1. Sue says:
    May 9, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    Please pinch me, am I dreaming? 🤣🤣

