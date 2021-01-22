Video – What Arsenal fans can expect from Mat Ryan (Best Brighton saves)

The big Australian international keeper Mat Ryan has joined Arsenal today on loan from Brighton, and he is far from being a beginner as you will see when you watch this video.
He has been at the Seagulls for four years and has faced a lot of shots from Premier League strikers so we know that he is not a rookie reserve from French Ligue 2!
In fact Ryan has made 121 appearances for Brighton and played in 59 international matches with Australia, and at 28 he could have many more years at the top of his game. Maybe he just needs a new challenge?
Have a look at the video and see what you think of his skills…
This is what you call a real competition. Good luck Ryan
His right arm must be made of steel!!!
Some great saves and he seems full of confidence.
Makes me wonder why we didn’t go for him in the first place?!
Ken1945 I will tell you why, because the club like to gamble, how can you sell a world class goalkeeper like Martinez and replace him with a second keeper from french second division 🙄🙄.
Short videos are no measure but I like him, sharp reflexes, agility, strength, positioning, and knows how to keep an eye on the ball rather than throwing himself and hoping for the best. He needs to improve the direction of punching the ball when it is too difficult to hold.
I wonder why brighton kept him on bench.
Ba Elkhirsawy because at the beginning of the season they were losing matches and the coach decided to drop some senior players. Ryan is the best thing that happened to Brighton in the last 4 years maybe with the exception of Lamptey.