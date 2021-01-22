Video – What Arsenal fans can expect from Mat Ryan (Best Brighton saves)

The big Australian international keeper Mat Ryan has joined Arsenal today on loan from Brighton, and he is far from being a beginner as you will see when you watch this video.

He has been at the Seagulls for four years and has faced a lot of shots from Premier League strikers so we know that he is not a rookie reserve from French Ligue 2!

In fact Ryan has made 121 appearances for Brighton and played in 59 international matches with Australia, and at 28 he could have many more years at the top of his game. Maybe he just needs a new challenge?

Have a look at the video and see what you think of his skills…