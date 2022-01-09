Video – What! – Nottm Forest take easy lead against Arsenal

I have been watching this incredibly bad performance from Arsenal and it is absolutely no surprise at all that Nottingham Forest have taken the lead, as we have been absolutely useless!
The only other time Arsenal have lost in the Third Round in the last 25 years was also against Forest, and they deserved it that day as well….
I don’t know if you want to watch it, but here is the goal that knocked us out of the FA Cup….
Grabban grabs the opener! 💥
Scenes at the City Ground! 😲@EmiratesFACup | @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/9MUQF59UPr
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 9, 2022
Congratulations to Forest, the better team won.
That is probably kroenke fault. He has not invest enough in the team 😅
I’ve never seen Arsenal make so many bad passes and not a single shot on target. The players should be ashamed of themselves.