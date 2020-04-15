Video: When Arsenal target Dennis frustrated Real Madrid

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move for Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis, but who is he?

The 22 year-old has been impressing since leaving Nigerian capital city Abuja to make his mark in Europe. He joined Zorya initially in Ukraine as an 18 year-old, and marked his professional debut with a goal in a 3-0 victory.

After only 14 months in Ukraine, Club Brugge opted to pay a reported €1.3Million to bring him to Belgium, and he repaid that faith instantly, scoring five goals in his opening six matches, and is now a regular feature in the Belgian first division.

While his rise to fame will no doubt have a number of memories, one in which he will no doubt remember for years to come will be his first ever brace in the Champions League, where he earned his side a point away at the Bernabeu.

Dennis enjoyed giving the Galacticos the run-around using his pace, although the fashion in which he scored his goals are somewhat controversial.

Would the forward admit an element of luck for both of these goals? Would this performance be enough to convince Arsenal to add him to their summer wishlist?

Patrick