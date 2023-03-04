Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: White’s first Arsenal goal gives hope of the comeback victory

Ben White has opened his account for Arsenal midway through the second half of their clash with Bournemouth, and we now have our eyes set on the three points.

We were 2-0 down just 10 minutes ago, but now find ourselves at 2-2 with 20 minutes of action still to play, and White’s first Gunners goal could well be huge in regards to our season.


What great timing for his first Arsenal goal, but there could well be more to celebrate if we can complete this comeback to win.

