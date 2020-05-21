Video: Who is Arsenal linked Morgan Sanson? Goals & Best bits

Morgan Sanson has supposedly set his agent Pini Zahavi to seek out a move to one of Arsenal or Spurs.

The 25 year-old is a central midfielder who helped Marseille to finish as runners-up in Ligue 1, with football having been called to an early end due to the pandemic.

Sanson started his career with FC Le Mans, before being snapped up Ligue 1 side Montpellier in 2013. It wasn’t until January of 2017 that he was earmarked for a move to Marseille, where his stock has risen significantly.

His club are now believed to be keen on raising funds in order to balance the books ahead of the new season, with a view to competing in the Champions League next term, and Sanson appears to be keen to help with that by persuading a Premier League side to pay his fee.

Would Sanson be a good alternative to Dani Ceballos this summer? Is he an upgrade on our current options?

Patrick