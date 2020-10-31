Video: Who is Arsenal-linked wonderkid Dominik Szoboszlai? Goals, Assists & raw talent

The Express claim Arsenal are keeping tabs on Dominik Szoboszlai, but who is he?

The midfielder is currently plying his trade for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, and is thoroughly impressing in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Szoboszlai is credited with five goals and seven assists already this term, in only 10 appearances, and the recently turned 20 year-old is tipped for the very top

As you will see below, the young Hungarian international is a rare talent with a bright future ahead of him, and Arsenal would not be criticised for making his arrival a priority.

Would Szoboszlai be a great alternative to Houssem Aouar? Is there any doubt that he would be a hit in the Premier League despite his young age?

Patrick