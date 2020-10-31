Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Who is Arsenal-linked wonderkid Dominik Szoboszlai? Goals, Assists & raw talent

The Express claim Arsenal are keeping tabs on Dominik Szoboszlai, but who is he?

The midfielder is currently plying his trade for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, and is thoroughly impressing in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Szoboszlai is credited with five goals and seven assists already this term, in only 10 appearances, and the recently turned 20 year-old is tipped for the very top

As you will see below, the young Hungarian international is a rare talent with a bright future ahead of him, and Arsenal would not be criticised for making his arrival a priority.

Would Szoboszlai be a great alternative to Houssem Aouar? Is there any doubt that he would be a hit in the Premier League despite his young age?

Patrick

  1. GunnerDev says:
    October 31, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    AW would want them both he love his attacking flair Mf. Emery loved DM. We need a good mix of both. Partley is a great start as a quality player camable of both. Reminds me of ramsey with the back heels(not sure if thats a good thing or not) still he a young talented attacking MF and thats what we need. Cabaos and xhaka aint what we need thats for sure, both have there strengths but not sadly not enough of them.

    Reply

