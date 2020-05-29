Video: Who is Arsenal target Adil Aouchiche? Goals, Skills & Assists

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign the PSG youngster Adil Aouchiche, but who is he?

Firstly I wanted to help you get to grips with his surname, as you could well be shouting it in the coming years. Adil Aouchiche is pronounce add-ill ow-shish. I know guys, the spelling had my head creating extra syllables too.

Anyway, Aouchiche is currently plying his trade in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17 year-old was promoted to the first team at the beginning of the season, although was limited to just the one Ligue 1 appearance and two cup outings despite adding a goal to his name in those limited minutes.

Surprisingly, the French champions have so far failed to persuade the young midfielder to sign a professional deal with the club, and teams are now flocking to get the highly rated youngster to join their clubs.

As you will see below, Adil has great movement off the ball, a keen eye for goal, and an amazing touch, and no doubt has all the tools to reach the top level.

Arsenal have a great record of turning these young talents into top level first-team performers, and if we can persuade him to sign for us, we could well nab one of the hottest young talents around.

Should we prioritise Aouchiche’s arrival?

Patrick