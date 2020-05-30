Video: Who is Arsenal target Alessandro Bastoni? Goal and best bits

Arsenal are currently being linked with an interest in signing Alessandro Bastoni, but who is he?

The defender currently plies his trade with Inter Milan in Serie A, and is a confident ball-carrying centre-back.

Bastoni started his career with Atalanta, having joined their youth side at the age of 7, before being snapped up by Inter in 2017, and spent the next two years on loan, one year with former side Atalanta before getting a regular first-team role with Parma.

He has spent the current season rotated in and out of the first-team, picking up 17 appearances in all competitions, but has been attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City.

As you will see below, the 21 year-old isn’t shy in the tackle, and is more than confident in possession of the ball.

Would Bastoni be the ideal long-term partner for William Saliba? Could we persuade the young Italian to leave his home country?

Patrick