Video: Who is Arsenal target Amad Traore? Goals & Skills of next ‘Messi’

Arsenal are linked with a move to sign Amad Traore from Atalanta this summer, but who is he?

The youngster has been likened to the disputed GOAT Lionel Messi for his impressive left foot, neat footwork and preference to cut in from the right-hand side, and most recently became the first player born since 2002 to score in Serie A.

Amad joined his current side’s youth set-up at the age of 13, and over the last two seasons has been thoroughly impressing in the Italian Primavera, where he led his youth side to a league and cup double last term, with 41 goal contributions in 42 appearances (18 goals and 13 assists)

“Traore, he looks like Messi,” Atalanta club captain Gomez said of Amad, during an Instagram Q&A.

“There are defenders in the first team that sometimes cannot stop him. Very strong players come out of Primavera every year.”

Despite only making three league appearances for the senior side, A number of teams are already lining up for his signature, with him and his brother both believed to be on Arsenal’s radar at present.

His brother is the more established of the two, with Hatem proving to be an all-round central star, but his younger brother may well prove to have the higher ceiling when it comes to potential.

Should Arsenal move quickly before Amad’s value skyrockets? Can you see certain characteristics that deserve a likening to Lionel Messi?

Patrick