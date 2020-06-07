Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Who is Arsenal target Arkadiusz Milik? Goals, Goals & more Goals

Arsenal are being linked with a potential move for Arkadiusz Milik this summer, but who is he?

Our target is currently plying his trade in Italy with Napoli where he operates as a striker or just in behind, and is linked with the exit door in the coming window.

Milik has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal, and is claimed to have turned down a new extension, which looks likely to seal his exit.

The 26 year-old has impressed in his four seasons in Italy, notching up 46 goals for the club since joining from Ajax in the summer of 2016, and you can see each one below.

Would Milik be a decent replacement for one of Lacazette or Aubameayang?

