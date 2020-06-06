Video: Who is Arsenal target Armin Gigovic?

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Armin Gigovic this summer, but who is he?

The future star is currently plying his trade with Helsingborgs in Sweden, where he has currently notched up 14 first-team league appearances.

The young star is predominantly tasked with playing as a defensive midfielder, but has been used on the left-side of the midfield also.

Gigovic turned 18 in April, and will be looking forward to the start of the new division in Sweden, with his campaign having been delayed due to the Coronavirus, but is set to return this month.

Gigovic is claimed to be amongst the highest rated young defensive midfielders in Europe, with both Arsenal and Manchester City claimed to be keen on his signature.

Check out his best bits below.

Would Gigovic be a hit in North London? Could he be the long-term partner for Guendouzi in midfield?

