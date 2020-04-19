Video: Who is Arsenal target Axel Disasi?

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Reims defender Axel Diasi this summer, after a thoroughly impressive campaign.

The 22 year-old has enjoyed his first season as a regular in the first-team, arguably being amongst his team’s top performers in an impressive Ligue 1 campaign, pushing them up to fifth at present and in contention for a spot in Europe.

The defender only has a year remaining on his current contract come the end of the term supposedly, and is tipped for a move.

We are already awaiting the arrival of William Saliba from St Etienne, having agreed a deal to allow him to stay with his former club for the current campaign, and are also expected to complete a deal for current loanee Pablo Mari.

Mikel Arteta may well have to offload some of our current options before pursuing a deal for Disasi, but should he take priority over some other targets?

Some of you may not be overly aware of Disasi, so we thought we’d share some highlights showcasing his talent.

How many defenders do we need in our squad? Would Disasi be high on your wishlist this summer?

Patrick