Video: Who is Arsenal target Boubacar Kamara? Goals, skills and best bits

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Boubacar Kamara this summer, but who is he?

The 20 year-old is currently a first-team regular for Marseille at present, predominantly as a centre-back, but has been used as a defensive midfielder and at left-back.

As you will see in our highlight reel below, the defender loves to get forward when given the chance, is a exceptional ball carrier and dribbler, and would be equally as comfortable in an attacking role, but his tackling is so pinpoint that his skill set is most useful in defence.

Kamara has been likened to Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva in the sense that he likes to bomb forward, which I personally don’t think suits Arsenal’s new style under Mikel Arteta, but I would love to see him given a role in midfield.

Our side has lacked the strong tackling midfielder, and I could see him flourish in a box-to-box role like N’Golo Kante does for Chelsea.

Am I alone in thinking he could be a top midfielder in the future? Should Arsenal be looking at him as an alternative to Partey?

Patrick