Video: Who is Arsenal target Bruno Guimarães?

Arsenal were being strongly linked with a move for Bruno Guimaraes in January, but who is he?

The 22 year-old joined Lyon in the previous window, despite interest from our club, and has impressed in his short time in Europe thus far.

Those appearances will certainly not have gone unnoticed, especially after his outstanding display in beating Juventus 1-0 in the Champions League, and the return leg will be one to watch.

The Brazilian future star has taken his move in his stride, and is already one of the first names on his teamsheet despite only featuring five times so far, playing the full 90 minutes on each occasion.

His move to Lyon may have poured some water on another move in the coming window, but after his displays for the Ligue 1 side there will likely be an increase in potential suitors once the summer comes around.

Our club has been no stranger to buying up the best of the French division previously, including breaking our club record to buy Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer, and I would be very surprised if we was not continuing to look at Guimaraes currently, who would be a great alternative to Ceballos in my opinion.

Is there a better midfielder with such neat ball control and vision for a pass? Do Arsenal need to move fast before his value escalates?

Patrick