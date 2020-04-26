Video: Who is Arsenal target Carlos Soler?

Arsenal are currently being a linked with a move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, but who is he?

Those who do not follow Spain’s La Liga may know very little indeed about the 23 year-old midfielder that we are currently being linked with, so we thought we’d bring you a little up to speed.

The creative former Spain Under-21 star has been a regular in the first-team at the Mestalla stadium since January 2017, and is more than comfortable playing in a variety of advanced positions, playing in behind the two strikers or out wide.

Arsenal are believed to be keen on his signature, while his current side are said to be willing to sell for a reported £36 Million.

Where would Soler fit into our star-studded side? Could Arteta see him as an Ozil alternative or would he suit a deeper role possibly replacing Ceballos? Would he command a first-team role in our current side?

Patrick