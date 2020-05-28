Video: Who is Arsenal target Diego Carlos? Goals, Composure & Best bits

Arsenal are being linked with a move for Diego Carlos at present, but who is he?

The defender was recently of interest to Liverpool, but the player turned down the option to move in January.

Carlos plies his trade in Spain at present for Sevilla, but is actually enjoying only his first season in Spain having joined from French Ligue 1 side Nantes last summer.

The 27 year-old plays at centre-back, and is believed to have a release clause in his contract which says he can leave should a bid of £67 Million come in for him, but amidst the recent pandemic, clubs are not expected to be so strict on their asking price.

Having only joined last summer, he still has four more years to run on his contract, so his club would have no obligation to enter into negotiations, but the player may well set his sights on a move to a bigger club.

As you will see below, Carlos has an amazing passing range, as well as having all the key attributes for a modern day defender also.

Should Arsenal eye Carlos to partner with one of Willam Saliba or Pablo Mari?