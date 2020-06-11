Video: Who is Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai? Goals, Assists & Outrageous Skills

The Standard claim Arsenal are keeping tabs on Dominik Szoboszlai, but who is he?

The midfielder is currently plying his trade for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, and is thoroughly impressing in the Bundesliga.

Szoboszlai is credited with eight goals and 11 assists in all competitions this term, despite only being the tender age of 19.

As you will see below, the young Hungarian international is a rare talent with a bright future ahead of him, and Arsenal would not be criticised for making his arrival a priority.

Would Szoboszlai be a great replacement for Dani Ceballos? Is there any doubt that he would be a hit in the Premier League?

