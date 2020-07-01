Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Who is Arsenal target Enis Bardhi?

Arsenal are believed to be eyeing a deal to sign Enis Bardhi this summer, but who is he?

The 24 year-old operates as a central midfielder in La Liga, where he plies his trade for Levante

The North Macedonia international is into the final 24 months of his contract, and OndaCero even moved to claim that a bid has been lodged by Arsenal with his club Levante.

As you can see below, he has a keen eye for goal, and likes to run at players, but would still be considered a raw player with tonnes of potential.

Would Bardhi be a great addition to our playing squad? Would he be a shoo-in to replace Ceballos for next season?

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

Tags Enis Bardhi

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Sergio says:
    July 1, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Weaknesses:

    Aerial Duels
    Strength

    Yep. Sounds like an Arsenal player.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs