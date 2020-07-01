Video: Who is Arsenal target Enis Bardhi?

Arsenal are believed to be eyeing a deal to sign Enis Bardhi this summer, but who is he?

The 24 year-old operates as a central midfielder in La Liga, where he plies his trade for Levante

The North Macedonia international is into the final 24 months of his contract, and OndaCero even moved to claim that a bid has been lodged by Arsenal with his club Levante.

As you can see below, he has a keen eye for goal, and likes to run at players, but would still be considered a raw player with tonnes of potential.

Would Bardhi be a great addition to our playing squad? Would he be a shoo-in to replace Ceballos for next season?

Patrick