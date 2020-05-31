Video: Who is Arsenal target Federico Bernardeschi? Goals, Assists & Amazing skill

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Federico Bernardeschi this summer, but who is he?

The 26 year-old is currently plying his trade with Juventus in Serie A, and operates predominantly on the right-wing, but is also more than comfy playing in behind the striker or on the left.

Bernadeschi is a full international for Italy, and is claimed to be open to a move to the Premier League in the coming window, having fallen down the pecking order with his current club.

The winger has struggled to rack up a huge outlay of goals since leaving Fiorentina to join the Old Lady in 2017, when he clocked up 11 league goals in one season, and has since found the net only six times over the last three league campaigns for the Turin club.

Bernadeschi key qualities are on the ball, with him being amongst the best in the world when it comes to dribbling alone.

Could Bernadeschi find his goalscoring boots at a new club? Would he be a good addition to Arsenal?

Patrick