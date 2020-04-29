Video: Who is Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes? Goals and defensive skills

Arsenal are linked with a move to sign Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, but who is he?

Gabriel is a 22 year-old defender currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 with Lille.

The youngster was signed from Brazilian side Avai back in January 2017, but struggled to make an immediate impression.

The centre-back was sent on loan to Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb respectively in the 2017-18 campaign, only to play out most of his football in their reserve sides.

Gabriel’s breakthrough came in February 2019, as he helped his side push on for a place in the Champions League, and hasn’t looked back since.

Nicolas Pepe will know all too well of his ability, having played together last term, and you can see below just why he looks like he is a defender not only for the future, but for now too.

Could Gabriel Magalhaes be an alternative target to Pablo Mari? Does Arteta want more than one left-footed option at centre-back?

Patrick