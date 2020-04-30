Video: Who is Arsenal target Houssem Aouar? Top goals and skills

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Houssem Aouar this summer, but who is he?

The 21 year-old was born and bred in Lyon, and joined up with their academy at the lowly age of 11, and hasn’t looked back.

After impressing in the club’s B side between 2015-17, he was given the nod to make his senior debut at the tender age of 18, and has gone onto make 97 league appearances for the club this far, scoring 16 times in the process.

Aouar is a versatile midfielder who can play in various roles, but does his best work in attack, and could be the creative spark needed to fill the role in behind the striker.

With Ligue 1 having been confirmed as over already this term, his club Lyon may well look to raise funds from the sales of some stars, with the financial implications of this likely to trouble a number of clubs.

Would Aouar be the ideal addition to our midfield? Could we work out a value deal due to the Ligue 1’s early end?

Patrick