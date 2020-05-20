Video: Who is Arsenal target Ibrahim Sangare?

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Ibrahim Sangare from Toulouse this summer, but who is he?

Sangare plays as a defensive midfielder in Ligue 1 at present, but with his division having been ended prematurely due to the Coronavirus his club is set for demotion to Ligue 2.

The 22 year-old is a full international for Ivory Coast, having made his debut at the age of 17 years-old, and will more than likely be available for a cut-price deal due to the recent financial losses of the early end to Ligue 1, as well as their relegation.

Sangare is entering the final 12 months of his current deal in the coming fortnight, and his club are expected to cash-in with our side linked.

Check out his best bits below and let us know if you think he could be a shrewd bargain this summer.

Could Sangare be signed to allow the bulk of our transfer budget to be used on other positions?

Patrick