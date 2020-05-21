Video: Who is Arsenal target Ibrahima Diallo?

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Ibrahima Diallo this summer, but who is he?

The defensive midfielder is currently plying his trade for Stade Brest in Ligue 1, but with Leicester City and Sevilla ready to battle with Arsenal for his signature, he will likely be on the move in the coming window.

Diallo started his youth career with local side Chambray-Les-Tours before being signed by Monaco, but never managed to work his way into contention for the first-team.

Brest made the move to sign the now 21 year-old on loan before making that move permanent after he helped them push for promotion to Ligue 1, and his stock has continued to rise this term.

Diallo is likened to Premier League star N’Golo Kante, for his comfort in the tackle, as well as his agility and ability to glide past players on the field.

Check out his best bits below and let us know what you think.

Does Diallo deserve the Kante comparison? Could he play a key role for Arteta’s Arsenal?

Patrick