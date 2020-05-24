Video: Who is Arsenal target Joelson Fernandes? Goals, assists & outrageous skills

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Joelson Fernandes, but who is he?

The young winger recently turned 17 years-old, and is currently plying his trade for Sporting in Portugal. While he is yet to selected for the senior side, he has played predominantly for the Under-23 side over the Under-17s, and is tipped for a bright future.

Fernandes is widely used in the left-wing role, but has also been used sparingly on the right-wing, as a centre-forward and on the left of midfield.

RB Leipzig and Barcelona are linked with a interest in the young forward, who currently has two years remaining on his current deal, and looking at some of his highlights below, you could understand why.

Should Arsenal pull out all the stops to land the young winger before his stock goes through the roof? Will Sporting be able to keep their wonderkid beyond the summer?

Patrick