Video: Who is Arsenal target Justin Kluivert?

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Justin Kluivert from Roma this summer, but who is he?

I struggle to believe that any of you will not recognise that footballing surname, and he is of course the son of legend Patrick Kluivert, who had an amazing goalscoring record for both Barcelona and Holland.

Justin has some way to live up to the family name, but at 21 years-old he is showing plenty of promise, and has already established himself as a regular starter for both Roma and Ajax previously.

Young Kluivert plays predominantly on the left wing, but has featured on either flank and is more than competent at using either boot.

We are said to be considering a move for Justin as part of the deal to send Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma this summer, and I warn you now, this highlight reel below will get you a little excited.

The former Ajax youth product is one of the best dribblers out there, and is still a raw talent that could be honed into a truly top player.

Would Kluivert be a great addition to our young and exciting squad? Who would be most threatened in the Arsenal squad at his arrival?

Patrick