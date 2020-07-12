Video: Who is Arsenal target Malang Sarr? Pinpoint passing and elite tackling

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Malang Sarr this summer, but who is he?

The defender is currently without a team, having decided to leave previous club Nice at the end of his playing contract, and is now said to be considering a contract from us amongst other European sides.

The 21 year-old has been a key member of the first-team this term, operating at centre-back and the odd outing at left-back, and you will see below just why we are not alone in the bid to sign him this summer.

Would Sarr be a great addition to our squad? Is he the ideal left-back option for our defence?

Patrick