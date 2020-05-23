Video: Who is Arsenal target Moussa Diaby? Goals, Skills & Assists

Arsenal are being linked with a move for Moussa Diaby this summer, but who is he?

The 20 year-old is currently in action on BT sport 2 for Bayer Leverkusen, who take on Borussia Monchengladbach in what should be an exciting match-up.

Diaby starts today’s game in his most predominant role on the left-wing, but has been known to operate on the right-wing also.

This is first season with the club, having joined from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Diaby joined the French giants at the age of 14, and went onto make 25 senior appearances before his move in 2019.

His stock has continued to rise since his move, and has earned a regular first-team role in his new side following a string of good performances off the bench earlier in the campaign.

As you will see below, Diaby has explosive pace, a keen eye for goal, and a lot of potential that could see him become a top player in the years to come.

Should Arsenal make a move to sign him this summer? Would he be an upgrade on some of our current options?

Patrick