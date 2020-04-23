Video: Who is Arsenal target Orkun Kokçu?

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Orkun Kokcu from Feyernoord, but who is the young winger?

Kokcu is a 19 year-old future star who is being closely monitored by Arsenal at present.

Our side were believed to be keen on completing a deal before the European Championships this summer, with the forward expected to attract plenty of attention, but that competition has since been moved back by 12 months due to Coronavirus.

It now remains to be seen whether our club will move so urgently in their bid to secure their target, while our own financial situation remains up in the air also, with question marks remaining on whether the current PL campaign can even be played out.

Kokcu is no doubt one to watch however, and delaying will likely see his stock rise as he continues to meet his potential in the Eridivise.

We’ve shared a highlight reel below of what the 19 year-old has already accomplished.

Do Arsenal need to move fast before they are joined in the queue by other rivals? Does the youngster look ready to battle our current crop for a first-team role next season?

Patrick