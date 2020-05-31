Video: Who is Arsenal target Ousmane Dembele? Goals, Assists & Amazing skill

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer, but who is he?

The French forward should be a household name at this point in his career, but after a number of injuries since joining Barcelona, that simply isn’t the case.

Dembele will be most famous for the monster fee that Barca paid to sign him from Borussia Dortmund, but having only managed to pick up only 35 starts in La Liga over three years, his club are claimed to be ready to cash-in.

Arsenal are amongst those linked, and should we be able to strike a deal, we would possess one of the best players on the planet.

Keeping him fit could well be the bigger issue…

Should Arsenal take the chance on Ousmane? Will the forward ever shrug off his injury woes?

Patrick