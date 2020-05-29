Video: Who is Arsenal target Patrik Schick? Goals, Assists & Amazing ball control

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Patrik Schick this summer, but who is he?

He is currently playing as a forward for Red Bull Leipzig in Germany’s top tier, and is thoroughly impressing.

It is Schick’s first season in Germany, having joined on loan from Roma last summer, and has notched up eight goals in his 17 league appearances thus far.

The Czech Republic international started his career with Sparta Prague, but after only eight substitute appearances in all competitions to his name up until the summer of 2015, he was allowed to move on loan to rival Czech side Bohemians.

Schick was then signed by Sampdoria after impressing in the Czech league, and after another impressive debut season in Italy, he was then signed by Roma.

For reasons unknown, Schick struggled to continue his fine form for Roma, but seems to have found his goalscoring boots for his new on-loan side.

The issue in signing the striker may well be Leipzig, who may see Schick as the ideal man to fill the void left by Timo Werner, who is currently being linked with a move this summer also.

As you will see below, Schick is not just a goalscorer however, and his amazing ball-control and dribbling is an absolute nightmare for defenders, and could be a great option should we have a chance to sign him.

Could Arsenal use Mkhitaryan as a key to land the Czech international from Roma?

Patrick