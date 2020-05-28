Video: Who is Arsenal target Rafinha Alcantara? Goals, Assists & Best bits

Arsenal are being linked with an interest in signing Rafinha Alcantara this summer, but who is he?

The 27 year-old is currently playing for Celta Vigo in La Liga, but is actually there on loan from Barcelona at present.

The midfielder joined the Barca youth ranks at the age of 13, where his older brother Thiago Alcantara was already situated, with Thiago now playing a key role for German giants Bayern Munich.

Interestingly, the two brothers play for different nations at international level, despite both featuring for Spain up until the Under-19s. Rafinha opted to accept the call from Brazil, the country of his and his footballing father Mazinho’s birth, to switch allegiances to take part in the Toulon Tournament, which his side won.

Despite such a strong footballing background, and huge potential, he has been limited to only 56 La Liga appearances for Barca, and is now being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Barcelona have had a number of midfield superstars in recent years, but as you will see below, Rafinha is a real talent, and could well be a shrewd addition to our side.

Would the Brazilian bring some much-needed experience to our midfield?

Patrick