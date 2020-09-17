Video: Who is Arsenal target Runar Runarsson? Amazing reflexes and saves

Arsenal are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Dijon goalkeeper Runar Runarsson to replace the already-departed Emiliano Martinez, but who is he?

The 25 year-old is currently playing as back-up to Alfred Gomis is Ligue 1, but the DailyMail states that he is set to join the Gunners after a £1.6 Million deal was agreed this week.

Runar worked alongside our current goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana whilst in Denmark with FC Nordsjælland previously, which appears likely to have played a role in what looks a likely transfer.

I imagine most Arsenal fans have little knowledge of the shotstopper, who looks extremely likely to be our next back-up goalkeeper, so we thought we’d find a highlight reel to give you an insight into our new signing.

Runarsson clearly has amazing flexibility, catching and bending to latch onto some awkward crosses, and could well become a top goalkeeper over the coming years.

Does Runarsson look like he has all the key attributes to become a top goalkeeper over time?

Patrick