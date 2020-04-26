Video: Who is Arsenal target Saïd Benrahma?

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brentford winger Saïd Benrahma in the coming window, but who is he?

Those not adept to following the Championship all too closely may not know the name, but he is more than likely to be on the shortlist for Championship Player of the Year.

The 24 year-old has notched up 10 league goals this term, as well as another seven assists, with another nine league matches remaining to add to that tally should the campaign return to action.

His performances have been integral in helping his side to push for a place in the play-off places, in which his side have a five-point cushion at present.

It is claimed that some former Gunners have instructed our board to bring the exciting Algerian to the Emirates this summer, and you will see below just what he would bring to our side.

Would Benrahma fit into Arteta’s style of play? Could he make an immediate impact in the Premier League like he has for Brentford in his two seasons there?

