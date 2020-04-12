Video: Who is Arsenal target Samuel Chukwueze?

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Villareal’s Samuel Chukwueze, but those who don’t follow the Spanish top tier may know very little about the winger.

The 20 year-old is already a fully-fledged international for Nigeria, with two senior goals in his 13 outings thus far, as well as emerging as a first-team regular in La Liga at club level.

His impressive dribbling and close ball control are amazing, added to the pace and long-passing ability that he also possesses, and you have a star in the making.

The speedster supposedly has a €63 Million release clause in his contract, which will likely need to be triggered in order to sign him this summer, while Chelsea, Manchester United and even Real Madrid have also been linked.

As you will see below, he has all the makings to be a top player in the near future, but whether our club will see him as a priority signing is another matter.

With our club having splashed out a record fee to bring in Nicolas Pepe last summer, I struggle to believe we will be investing the supposed fee for another winger in the coming window, but Chukwueze certainly looks like he would repay the fee over the coming years if we were to make the jump.

Should Arsenal do what it takes to sign the Nigerian? Is he ready to make an immediate impact in the Premier League?

Patrick