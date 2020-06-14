Video: Who is Arsenal target Sardar Azmoun? Goals, Assists & Outrageous skills

Arsenal are linked with a move to sign Sardar Azmoun this summer, but who is he?

The 25 year-old is labelled the Iranian Lionel Messi, and currently plies his trade in Russia with Zenit St Petersburg.

Arsenal are said to be closing in on his signature, with TeamTalk claiming that Andrei Arshavin and Mikel Arteta’s strong relationship is helping the deal along.

Azmoun plays predominantly at centre-forward for Zenit, but has been utilised in behind the striker also, and has scored 21 league goals since joining his current club in February 2019.

The Iranian international moved to Russia as a 17 year-old after attracting interest when impressing for Iran’s youth sides, and initially joined Rubin Kazan, before playing for Rostov on the road to Zenit, but his stock has risen significantly over the last 18 months.

Check out some of his best bits below, and let us know what you think of his potential arrival this summer.

Would Azmoun improve our current options?

Patrick