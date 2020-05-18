Video: Who is Arsenal target Serhou Guirassy?

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Serhou Guirassy this summer, but who is he?

The 24 year-old plays predominantly as a centre-forward, but has been used sparingly on the left-wing also.

Guirassy was Ligue 1 side Amiens top goalscorer this season, notching up nine goals, but is expected to quit the club in the coming window following their demotion to Ligue 2.

The striker joined last summer from Koln for a reported £5 Million deal, and is believed to prefer a move to the Premier League in the coming window.

Guirassy started his career with Ligue 2 side Laval, before joining up with Lille, but before this season, his best campaign came on loan with Auxerre in Ligue 2 where he scored eight goals in his 16 appearances.

The French striker has shown plenty of potential over the years, but finally looked to have found a new level this term, and as you will see below, has a good work-rate and a keen eye for goal.

The only thing I don’t like about the forward is his happiness going to ground after a number of soft challenges as seen above, although with little assistance up top from his team-mates you could argue he was doing his best for the team.

Could Guirassy be a top player in the future? Could he suit Arsenal?

Patrick