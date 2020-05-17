Video: Who is Arsenal target Unai Nunez?

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Unai Nunez this summer, but who is he?

The 23 year-old is currently plying his trade as a defender for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, and has already broken into the Spanish squad, earning one cap thus far.

Nunez joined his current club at the age of 10, and worked his way up through the ranks before joining up with the first-team in 2017, making his debut in August, helping his side to a clean sheet.

He played out most of his breakthrough season as a first-team regular, but has since been used sparingly in the two most recent seasons, and has now supposedly turned down two contract offers by the club.

The defender is believed to be available for £25 Million due to a clause in his contract, and is believed to be looking to consider his options in the coming window.

Check out some of his best bits below and let us know if you think he could be a good addition to our squad.

Could Nunez replace David Luiz in the long term?

Patrick